All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1359 Vintage Pointe Drive

1359 Vintage Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1359 Vintage Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Location !!! Just minutes to I-85. Clean and cozy house. Large bedroom and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have any available units?
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College