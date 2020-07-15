Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive
1359 Vintage Pointe Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1359 Vintage Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Location !!! Just minutes to I-85. Clean and cozy house. Large bedroom and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have any available units?
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Vintage Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Vintage Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
