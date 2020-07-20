All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1356 Bridgeson Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1356 Bridgeson Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1356 Bridgeson Ct

1356 Bridgeson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1356 Bridgeson Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very charming house in Norcross! - This house will amaze you with quality updates throughout, kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops, high quality stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floor in all living areas. Nice and spacious backyard, convenient area to major Highways, quite cul-de-sac and walking distance to a Elementary school. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Split level. No section 8 or vouchers will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE3747673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have any available units?
1356 Bridgeson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have?
Some of 1356 Bridgeson Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Bridgeson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Bridgeson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Bridgeson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Bridgeson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct offer parking?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have a pool?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have accessible units?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Bridgeson Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Bridgeson Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College