1356 Bridgeson Ct

Amenities
Very charming house in Norcross! - This house will amaze you with quality updates throughout, kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops, high quality stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floor in all living areas. Nice and spacious backyard, convenient area to major Highways, quite cul-de-sac and walking distance to a Elementary school. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Split level. No section 8 or vouchers will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE3747673)