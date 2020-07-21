All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

1291 Primrose View Cir

1291 Primrose View Circle
Location

1291 Primrose View Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION, AWESOME FLOOR PLAN, TWO FULL BATHS, WALK-IN CLOSETS, 1 CAR GARAGE, LONG DRIVEWAY, CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING. MINUTES FROM I-85. FAMRM W/FIREPLACE, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. NICE SIZE KITCHEN. ASSOCIATION FEE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have any available units?
1291 Primrose View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1291 Primrose View Cir have?
Some of 1291 Primrose View Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 Primrose View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1291 Primrose View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 Primrose View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1291 Primrose View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1291 Primrose View Cir offers parking.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1291 Primrose View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have a pool?
No, 1291 Primrose View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have accessible units?
No, 1291 Primrose View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1291 Primrose View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1291 Primrose View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1291 Primrose View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
