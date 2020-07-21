Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1275 Great Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1275 Great Oaks Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1275 Great Oaks Drive
1275 Great Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1275 Great Oaks Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 5 bedroom house! Beautifully landscaped backyard with cover patio for entertaining... Huge master bedroom with huge closet.. view to family room from kitchen and breakfast area- great open feel!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have any available units?
1275 Great Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1275 Great Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1275 Great Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Great Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Great Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Great Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Great Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Great Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1275 Great Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1275 Great Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Great Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Great Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Great Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd
Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College