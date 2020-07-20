1268 Sparkling Cove Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Close to Lake Lanier Amenities. This house features beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, stairs and hall upstairs, huge gourmet kitchen great for entertaining, doors lead out to level private back yard. Master suite with private master bath; all bedrooms are oversized. Close to schools, shopping and interstates.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



