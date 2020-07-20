All apartments in Gwinnett County
1268 Sparkling Cove Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1268 Sparkling Cove Drive

1268 Sparkling Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Sparkling Cove Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Close to Lake Lanier Amenities. This house features beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, stairs and hall upstairs, huge gourmet kitchen great for entertaining, doors lead out to level private back yard. Master suite with private master bath; all bedrooms are oversized. Close to schools, shopping and interstates.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have any available units?
1268 Sparkling Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Sparkling Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Sparkling Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
