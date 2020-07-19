1264 Brynhill Court

Amenities
Gorgeous, high-end home w/ fenced yard. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite, island, & breakfast area. Great room w/ FP & hardwood floors, separate formal dining rm. Bedroom & full bath on main level. Master suite w/trey ceiling, garden tub, dual vanity, separate shower & walk-in closet. Pets negotiable w/ non-refundable pet fee. $45 app fee/adult. No Smokers. No Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities & must use professional landscaping & chemical weed treatments. Security deposit due immediately upon application acceptance. Lease starts within 30 days.