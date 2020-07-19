All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1264 Brynhill Court

1264 Brynhill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Brynhill Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, high-end home w/ fenced yard. Kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite, island, & breakfast area. Great room w/ FP & hardwood floors, separate formal dining rm. Bedroom & full bath on main level. Master suite w/trey ceiling, garden tub, dual vanity, separate shower & walk-in closet. Pets negotiable w/ non-refundable pet fee. $45 app fee/adult. No Smokers. No Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities & must use professional landscaping & chemical weed treatments. Security deposit due immediately upon application acceptance. Lease starts within 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Brynhill Court have any available units?
1264 Brynhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1264 Brynhill Court have?
Some of 1264 Brynhill Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Brynhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Brynhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Brynhill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Brynhill Court is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Brynhill Court offers parking.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Brynhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court have a pool?
No, 1264 Brynhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court have accessible units?
No, 1264 Brynhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Brynhill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Brynhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Brynhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
