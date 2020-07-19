Archer schools! Fresh carpets, cul-de-sac lot, nice front porch, kitchen island and all kitchen appliances included. Partially finished basement, large bedrooms, lots of closets, great neighborhood amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have any available units?
1228 Melrose Forest Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have?
Some of 1228 Melrose Forest Court S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Melrose Forest Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Melrose Forest Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.