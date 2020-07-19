All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

1228 Melrose Forest Court S

1228 Melrose Forest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Melrose Forest Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Archer schools! Fresh carpets, cul-de-sac lot, nice front porch, kitchen island and all kitchen appliances included. Partially finished basement, large bedrooms, lots of closets, great neighborhood amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have any available units?
1228 Melrose Forest Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have?
Some of 1228 Melrose Forest Court S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Melrose Forest Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Melrose Forest Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Melrose Forest Court S pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S offers parking.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have a pool?
No, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have accessible units?
No, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Melrose Forest Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Melrose Forest Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
