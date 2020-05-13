Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
1225 Luther Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM
1 of 10
1225 Luther Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1225 Luther Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice ranch home in Peachtree Ridge school district. Fenced backyard. Recently renovated. All new interior paint. All new flooring.
Please no smoking, no pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Luther Way have any available units?
1225 Luther Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1225 Luther Way currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Luther Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Luther Way pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Luther Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1225 Luther Way offer parking?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Luther Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Luther Way have a pool?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Luther Way have accessible units?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Luther Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Luther Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Luther Way does not have units with air conditioning.
