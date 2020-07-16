All apartments in Gwinnett County
Location

1220 Webb Farm Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Webb Farm Lane Loganville GA · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Attractive Home in Cozy Loganville Gwinnett County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,153 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5862441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have any available units?
1220 Webb Farm Lane has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1220 Webb Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Webb Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Webb Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Webb Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane offer parking?
No, 1220 Webb Farm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Webb Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Webb Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 Webb Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Webb Farm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Webb Farm Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1220 Webb Farm Lane has units with air conditioning.

