Gwinnett County, GA
1188 Campbell Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1188 Campbell Ridge Lane

1188 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1188 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 2635 SqFt of living space. 2 Car Garage and more!!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1188 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1188 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1188 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
