Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1181 Timbercrest Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1181 Timbercrest Drive
1181 Timbercrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1181 Timbercrest Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GRAYSON SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!!!!!LRG RANCH LEVEL FRAME HM W/FULL FINISHED BASEMENT EQUIPPED WITH OPERATIONAL KITCHEN, REFRIGERATOR,STOVE AND DISHWASHER. GREAT FOR ROOMMATE PLAN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have any available units?
1181 Timbercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have?
Some of 1181 Timbercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1181 Timbercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Timbercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Timbercrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Timbercrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Timbercrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Timbercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1181 Timbercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1181 Timbercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Timbercrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Timbercrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Timbercrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
