Gwinnett County, GA
/
1179 Chatham Road
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1179 Chatham Road
1179 Chatham Ridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1179 Chatham Ridge Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms house in Buford! Everything is brand new - kitchen, bathrooms, paint, carpet, and more! Large private lot is ready for your enjoyment! Listing managed by Saresa Mills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1179 Chatham Road have any available units?
1179 Chatham Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1179 Chatham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Chatham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Chatham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1179 Chatham Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1179 Chatham Road offer parking?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not offer parking.
Does 1179 Chatham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Chatham Road have a pool?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Chatham Road have accessible units?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Chatham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Chatham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 Chatham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
