All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1175 Prospect Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1175 Prospect Mill Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

1175 Prospect Mill Drive

1175 Prospect Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1175 Prospect Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXECUTIVE HOME in GREAT LOCATION!!! With easy access to all you could need, this elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story traditional home features wonderful upgrades throughout. Listing managed by Clyde Brigman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have any available units?
1175 Prospect Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have?
Some of 1175 Prospect Mill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Prospect Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Prospect Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Prospect Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Prospect Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Prospect Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College