Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing location, hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, garage, spacious living room with fireplace. All you could want and more! Come visit soon!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.