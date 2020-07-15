All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 115 Shadowbrooke Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
115 Shadowbrooke Circle
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

115 Shadowbrooke Circle

115 Shadowbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

115 Shadowbrooke Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,545 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5141464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have any available units?
115 Shadowbrooke Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have?
Some of 115 Shadowbrooke Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shadowbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shadowbrooke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Shadowbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle offers parking.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle has a pool.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Shadowbrooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Shadowbrooke Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College