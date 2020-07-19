All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019

1130 Timbercrest Drive

1130 Timbercrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Timbercrest Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Timber Crest Subdivision! Spacious living area, wall to wall carpet, wood stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Huge backyard with great back deck!

(RLNE4292364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have any available units?
1130 Timbercrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have?
Some of 1130 Timbercrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Timbercrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Timbercrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Timbercrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Timbercrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Timbercrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Timbercrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
