Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

$1199– 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath house w/ hardwood floors & patio.



Available August 5th, 2020!



Perfect Townhouse in Norcross. The main level has new hardwood floors. The upper level has two open bedrooms and one full bath. Large open living room with fireplace and sliding doors leading to patio. Spacious kitchen and all appliances included. Includes a washer/ dryer set.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING and/or APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

April | LEO

678-685-9932

(205) 635-9045 (Agent cell #)

.

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.