1043 Rock Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

NEWLY RENOVATED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS AND HALF BATH END UNIT.

NEW FLOORING NEW PAINT WITH UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT THE HOME.

WASHER /DRYER IN PLACE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. LOTS OF COSETS.

PRIVATE FENCED REAR PATIO.

GREAT COMMUNITY WITH A POOL. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO INTERSTATE 85.