NEWLY RENOVATED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS AND HALF BATH END UNIT. NEW FLOORING NEW PAINT WITH UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. WASHER /DRYER IN PLACE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. LOTS OF COSETS. PRIVATE FENCED REAR PATIO. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH A POOL. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO INTERSTATE 85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 Rock Creek Lane have any available units?
1043 Rock Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1043 Rock Creek Lane have?
Some of 1043 Rock Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Rock Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Rock Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.