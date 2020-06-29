All apartments in Gwinnett County
1002 Ridge Road

1002 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1002 Ridge Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH ON ALMOST AN ACRE LOT; HOME FEATURES ALL LAMINATED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT; FAMILY RM W/BRICK FIREPLACE; EAT IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LOTS OF CABINETS; SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM; SCREENED IN PORCH W/CEILING FAN; HUGE DECK W/TWO SEPARATE STAIRWAYS; GREAT VIEW AND PRIVACY TO BACKYARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Ridge Road have any available units?
1002 Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1002 Ridge Road have?
Some of 1002 Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1002 Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1002 Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1002 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1002 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
