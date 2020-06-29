1002 Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH ON ALMOST AN ACRE LOT; HOME FEATURES ALL LAMINATED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT; FAMILY RM W/BRICK FIREPLACE; EAT IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LOTS OF CABINETS; SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM; SCREENED IN PORCH W/CEILING FAN; HUGE DECK W/TWO SEPARATE STAIRWAYS; GREAT VIEW AND PRIVACY TO BACKYARD