Grovetown, GA
432 Northop Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

432 Northop Place

432 Northrop Place · (706) 664-8715
Location

432 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.5 story townhome features a large master bedroom on the Main floor plus a second guest bedroom on main floor ; vaulted ceilings in great room with open floor plan; Homes also features a huge bedroom upstairs and a large private bathroom. The fenced in backyard patio area is ideal for grilling and outdoor living! This is an ideal home! ****No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Northop Place have any available units?
432 Northop Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 Northop Place have?
Some of 432 Northop Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Northop Place currently offering any rent specials?
432 Northop Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Northop Place pet-friendly?
No, 432 Northop Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 432 Northop Place offer parking?
Yes, 432 Northop Place does offer parking.
Does 432 Northop Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Northop Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Northop Place have a pool?
No, 432 Northop Place does not have a pool.
Does 432 Northop Place have accessible units?
No, 432 Northop Place does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Northop Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Northop Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Northop Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Northop Place does not have units with air conditioning.
