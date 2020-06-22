432 Northop Place

Amenities

Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.5 story townhome features a large master bedroom on the Main floor plus a second guest bedroom on main floor ; vaulted ceilings in great room with open floor plan; Homes also features a huge bedroom upstairs and a large private bathroom. The fenced in backyard patio area is ideal for grilling and outdoor living! This is an ideal home! ****No pets allowed.