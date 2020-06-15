Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .35 acre lot, privacy fenced back yard, storage shed, brick exterior, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, bonus/flex room off of kitchen, flat yard, long driveway, two car garage, back patio and Columbia County schools! Located minutes to Fort Gordon and the booming city of Grovetown this home has it all! This home will not last long so schedule your showing today!



Caleb Willing @ 706-825-5086



Virtual Tour link http://www.myvisuallistings.com/vtnb/275923



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4757048)