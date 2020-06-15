All apartments in Grovetown
Grovetown, GA
2061 Lake Forest Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2061 Lake Forest Drive

2061 Lake Forest Drive · (706) 825-5086
Location

2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2061 Lake Forest Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .35 acre lot, privacy fenced back yard, storage shed, brick exterior, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, bonus/flex room off of kitchen, flat yard, long driveway, two car garage, back patio and Columbia County schools! Located minutes to Fort Gordon and the booming city of Grovetown this home has it all! This home will not last long so schedule your showing today!

Caleb Willing @ 706-825-5086

Virtual Tour link http://www.myvisuallistings.com/vtnb/275923

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have any available units?
2061 Lake Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2061 Lake Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Lake Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Lake Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Lake Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 Lake Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 Lake Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
