328 W. Solomon Street

Amenities
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA
Great for creative start workspaces.
Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space.
Great creative workspace for an art studio.
Spacious rooms, kitchenette area that can be used as a break room.
Our options allow for you to choose the perfect space to suit your business' needs.
Office comes with:
High-quality office furniture and seating
Business cafe and lounge area
Access to professional meeting rooms to rent
Meeting and Conference Rooms
High-speed Internet access
Beautiful Kitchen
Free Parking
Contact us today for more information!!!
WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO RENTING TO YOU!
Great office location in downtown Griffin at the "Historic Ison House"! Renovated in 2006, beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen/break room area. Will consider renting single office spaces. Can 4 rooms total plus break room, bathroom. Two separate front door entries.