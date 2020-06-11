All apartments in Griffin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

328 W. Solomon Street

328 West Solomon Street · (404) 907-4093
Location

328 West Solomon Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Get a professional workspace in GRIFFIN GA
Great for creative start workspaces.
Great for a law firm, real estate sales, or any businesss looking for commercial space.
Great creative workspace for an art studio.
Spacious rooms, kitchenette area that can be used as a break room.

Our options allow for you to choose the perfect space to suit your business' needs.

Office comes with:

High-quality office furniture and seating
Business cafe and lounge area
Access to professional meeting rooms to rent
Meeting and Conference Rooms
High-speed Internet access
Beautiful Kitchen
Free Parking
Contact us today for more information!!!
WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO RENTING TO YOU!
Great office location in downtown Griffin at the "Historic Ison House"! Renovated in 2006, beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen/break room area. Will consider renting single office spaces. Can 4 rooms total plus break room, bathroom. Two separate front door entries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W. Solomon Street have any available units?
328 W. Solomon Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 W. Solomon Street have?
Some of 328 W. Solomon Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W. Solomon Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 W. Solomon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W. Solomon Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Griffin.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 W. Solomon Street does offer parking.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street have a pool?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street have accessible units?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 W. Solomon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 W. Solomon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
