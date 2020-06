Amenities

This is a completely renovated house. Large eat-in Kitchen with a separate laundry room. Fireplace in the Livingroom and hardwood flooring. Very close to downtown Spalding and central to many Griffin resources. Qualified applicants must have stable employment, appropriate income and good previous tenant history. Please familiarize yourself with the area before expressing interest. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including gas, electricity & the water/sewer will be billed as $50/month by Owner.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.