Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Griffin
Find more places like 217 West Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Griffin, GA
/
217 West Central Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:19 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
217 West Central Avenue
217 West Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Griffin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
217 West Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, all-brick, 2BR/1BA, spacious duplex.
All inquires, please call Charmaine at 770-634-6151 for further instructions
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 West Central Avenue have any available units?
217 West Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Griffin, GA
.
Is 217 West Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
217 West Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 West Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 217 West Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Griffin
.
Does 217 West Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 217 West Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 West Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 217 West Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 217 West Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 West Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 West Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Griffin 3 Bedrooms
Griffin Apartments with Balcony
Griffin Cheap Places
Griffin Dog Friendly Apartments
Griffin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Columbus, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Columbus State University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College