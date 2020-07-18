All apartments in Griffin
1428 Upland Dr

1428 Upland Drive · No Longer Available
1428 Upland Drive, Griffin, GA 30223

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home featuring hardwood flooring and a fenced backyard. Resident Benefit Package included. Pets welcome. No Housing Vouchers. Call today for more information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1428 Upland Dr have any available units?
1428 Upland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Griffin, GA.
Is 1428 Upland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Upland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Upland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Upland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Upland Dr offer parking?
No, 1428 Upland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Upland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Upland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Upland Dr have a pool?
No, 1428 Upland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Upland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1428 Upland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Upland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Upland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Upland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1428 Upland Dr has units with air conditioning.
