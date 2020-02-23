2926 Silver Hill Ter

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! Finished Terrace Level Apartment available for immediate move in. This 1 BR/1 BA is nestled in a cul de sac in an East Atlanta swim community. Private side entry with three closets, full kitchen, granite counters & all new stainless steel appliances. Rental amt does NOT include utilities; $150 monthly for all utilities as follows: (water, electric gas), internet, washer, dryer, and security. Just minutes from shopping & eateries of East Atlanta Village, Zoo Atlanta, Grant Park & Glenwood Park. Furnished upon request. Subject to credit & background checks. Application fee $50 per adult.