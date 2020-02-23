All apartments in Gresham Park
2926 Silver Hill Ter
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:59 PM

2926 Silver Hill Ter

2926 Silver Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Silver Hill Terrace, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
new construction
PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! Finished Terrace Level Apartment available for immediate move in. This 1 BR/1 BA is nestled in a cul de sac in an East Atlanta swim community. Private side entry with three closets, full kitchen, granite counters & all new stainless steel appliances. Rental amt does NOT include utilities; $150 monthly for all utilities as follows: (water, electric gas), internet, washer, dryer, and security. Just minutes from shopping & eateries of East Atlanta Village, Zoo Atlanta, Grant Park & Glenwood Park. Furnished upon request. Subject to credit & background checks. Application fee $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have any available units?
2926 Silver Hill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have?
Some of 2926 Silver Hill Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Silver Hill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Silver Hill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Silver Hill Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Silver Hill Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter offer parking?
No, 2926 Silver Hill Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Silver Hill Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2926 Silver Hill Ter has a pool.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have accessible units?
No, 2926 Silver Hill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Silver Hill Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Silver Hill Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Silver Hill Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

