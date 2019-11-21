All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2820 Hidden Forest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2820 Hidden Forest Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

2820 Hidden Forest Court

2820 Hidden Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2820 Hidden Forest Court, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive ­­­$500 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have any available units?
2820 Hidden Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2820 Hidden Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Hidden Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Hidden Forest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Hidden Forest Court is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Hidden Forest Court offers parking.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Hidden Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 2820 Hidden Forest Court has a pool.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 2820 Hidden Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Hidden Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Hidden Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Hidden Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College