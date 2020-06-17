2695 Rockdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.5BA Decatur home features hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, an open floor plan living and dining room combination, a new rear deck leading to a fenced yard, perfect for play and relaxation. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Mcnair High School



Middle school: Mcnair Middle School



Elementary school: Clifton Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.