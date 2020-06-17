All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2695 Rockdale Drive

Location

2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30034
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.5BA Decatur home features hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, an open floor plan living and dining room combination, a new rear deck leading to a fenced yard, perfect for play and relaxation. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Mcnair High School

Middle school: Mcnair Middle School

Elementary school: Clifton Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have any available units?
2695 Rockdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2695 Rockdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Rockdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Rockdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive offer parking?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2695 Rockdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2695 Rockdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
