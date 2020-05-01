2662 Rollingwood Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated brick ranch! Your new kitchen includes new cabinets & counter tops, brand new appliances, has a breakfast bar, and is open to a bonus keeping room. Separate living and dining rooms allow for privacy while the keeping room fosters a more modern lifestyle. Both front and back yards are spacious, and offer bountiful entertaining options. The color scheme throughout is modern and fresh, the neighborhood appears quiet, and the commute to downtown, midtown, Emory, and Decatur is reasonable. This home is move in ready.