All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2662 Rollingwood Lane SE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2662 Rollingwood Lane SE

2662 Rollingwood Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2662 Rollingwood Lane Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated brick ranch! Your new kitchen includes new cabinets & counter tops, brand new appliances, has a breakfast bar, and is open to a bonus keeping room. Separate living and dining rooms allow for privacy while the keeping room fosters a more modern lifestyle. Both front and back yards are spacious, and offer bountiful entertaining options. The color scheme throughout is modern and fresh, the neighborhood appears quiet, and the commute to downtown, midtown, Emory, and Decatur is reasonable. This home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have any available units?
2662 Rollingwood Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have?
Some of 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Rollingwood Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE offers parking.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have a pool?
No, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Rollingwood Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College