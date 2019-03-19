2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath is located in a great neighborhood. Very spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors and spacious backyard with fence. Minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, East Atlanta, restaurants, shopping areas and great school district!!!



Property is on self-showing through Rently. Viewing hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



**ARG does not advertise on Craigslist** **PETS ALLOWED IF CRITERIA IS MEET** and **NO SECTION 8**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.