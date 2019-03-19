All apartments in Gresham Park
2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast

2578 Rockcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2578 Rockcliff Road, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath is located in a great neighborhood. Very spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors and spacious backyard with fence. Minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, East Atlanta, restaurants, shopping areas and great school district!!!

Property is on self-showing through Rently. Viewing hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

**ARG does not advertise on Craigslist** **PETS ALLOWED IF CRITERIA IS MEET** and **NO SECTION 8**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have any available units?
2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2578 Rockcliff Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

