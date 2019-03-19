All apartments in Gresham Park
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast

2426 Charleston Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Charleston Pointe Court, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location to both Interstate 20 and Interstate 285. Close to East Atlanta Village. Townhome, that looks like a single family home, with 2 bedrooms and two baths. Lawn maintained by the association. Do not miss this one!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,299
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have any available units?
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

