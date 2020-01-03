Rent Calculator
2335 Boulder Rd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
2335 Boulder Rd
2335 Boulder Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2335 Boulder Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4-sided brick, ranch-style home in a convenient Atlanta neighborhood. Home has original hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hall, and bedrooms. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have any available units?
2335 Boulder Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gresham Park, GA
.
What amenities does 2335 Boulder Rd have?
Some of 2335 Boulder Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2335 Boulder Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Boulder Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Boulder Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gresham Park
.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd offer parking?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have a pool?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have accessible units?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Boulder Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Boulder Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
