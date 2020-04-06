All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

2201 Brannen Road Southeast

2201 Brannen Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Brannen Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom

Does Qualify for Housing Program

Phone: 678-487-7896 x 4
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have any available units?
2201 Brannen Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2201 Brannen Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Brannen Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Brannen Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
