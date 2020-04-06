Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2201 Brannen Road Southeast
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2201 Brannen Road Southeast
2201 Brannen Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Gresham Park
Location
2201 Brannen Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom
Does Qualify for Housing Program
Phone: 678-487-7896 x 4
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have any available units?
2201 Brannen Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gresham Park, GA
.
Is 2201 Brannen Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Brannen Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Brannen Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gresham Park
.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Brannen Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Brannen Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
