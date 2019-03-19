Rent Calculator
2135 SHOALS WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2135 SHOALS WAY
2135 Shoals Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2135 Shoals Way, Gresham Park, GA 30034
Gresham Park
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home, cared with love, finished basement, readily available to move in and centrally located to I-20 AND I-285
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have any available units?
2135 SHOALS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gresham Park, GA
.
What amenities does 2135 SHOALS WAY have?
Some of 2135 SHOALS WAY's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2135 SHOALS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2135 SHOALS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 SHOALS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gresham Park
.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2135 SHOALS WAY offers parking.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have a pool?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 SHOALS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 SHOALS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
