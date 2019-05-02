2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE

Amenities
***Welcome Home!!!*** - Newly renovated, Granite counter tops, huge back, and front yard. Near East Atlanta Village. Convenient to I-20 and the downtown connector.
*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
*2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED
Recientemente renovado, encimeras de granito, gran respaldo y patio delantero. Cerca de East Atlanta Village. Conveniente para la I-20 y el conector del centro.
* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8
* SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS
(RLNE2601332)