Gresham Park, GA
2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE

2066 Parker Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

2066 Parker Ranch Road, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
***Welcome Home!!!*** - Newly renovated, Granite counter tops, huge back, and front yard. Near East Atlanta Village. Convenient to I-20 and the downtown connector.

*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
*2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Recientemente renovado, encimeras de granito, gran respaldo y patio delantero. Cerca de East Atlanta Village. Conveniente para la I-20 y el conector del centro.

* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8
* SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS

(RLNE2601332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have any available units?
2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have?
Some of 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE offer parking?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have a pool?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2066 Parker Ranch Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
