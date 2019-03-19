All apartments in Gresham Park
2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast

2026 Parker Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Parker Ranch Road, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have any available units?
2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have?
Some of 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 Parker Ranch Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

