1945 Brannen Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316 Gresham Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gresham Park. This home features hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms, tiled bathroom, large rear deck, and bathroom, tons of yards space. Schedule a viewing at www.RentAtlantaNow.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1945 Brannen Rd SE have any available units?
What amenities does 1945 Brannen Rd SE have?
Is 1945 Brannen Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
