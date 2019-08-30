All apartments in Gresham Park
1927 Vicki Lane Southeast

1927 Vicki Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Vicki Lane Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family 3 bedroom/2 bathroom brick ranch home. Taken down to the studs and newly renovated with all NEW systems. Nothing left undone.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1927-vicki-ln-se-atlanta-ga-30316-usa/ce9279ce-6e52-457c-9924-5eb1ac7ffa28

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have any available units?
1927 Vicki Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have?
Some of 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Vicki Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1927 Vicki Lane Southeast has units with air conditioning.
