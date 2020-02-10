All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1841 Vicki Lane SE

1841 Vicki Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Vicki Lane Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A ranch 3br 1.5 ba formal living and dining room kitchen area Bonus room and screened porch on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have any available units?
1841 Vicki Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1841 Vicki Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Vicki Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Vicki Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE offer parking?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have a pool?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Vicki Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Vicki Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.

