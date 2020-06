Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home in an excellent location, minutes to downtown, East Atlanta Village, Oakhurst, Kirkwood, Edgewood Shopping District, and Grant Park/Zoo. Also an easy commute to Emory/CDC, Agnes Scott, and Downtown Decatur. Home has 2 master suites; 1 on the main & 1 upstairs, 2 story living room, separate dining and fenced in backyard with patio. Perfect roommate plan. All appliances are included with the exception of a washer & dryer. Available immediately.