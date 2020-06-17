All apartments in Gresham Park
1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast

1608 Clifton Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Clifton Downs Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have any available units?
1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Clifton Downs Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

