1934 Mcconnell Rd
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

1934 Mcconnell Rd

1934 Mcconnell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Mcconnell Rd, Grayson, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom floor plan, formal foyer, oak hardwood floors, vaulted and trey ceilings, and masonry fireplace in family room. Granite counter tops in kitchen, enormous bonus room (4th bedroom) , updated bathrooms, separate formal dining room, and tranquil sun room give this home a unique charm. Tons of natural light! Huge fenced backyard, outbuilding and pool with full party deck. Renter's insurance required. No pets. Non-smoking property. Does not accept Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have any available units?
1934 Mcconnell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayson, GA.
What amenities does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have?
Some of 1934 Mcconnell Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Mcconnell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Mcconnell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Mcconnell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Mcconnell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd offer parking?
No, 1934 Mcconnell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Mcconnell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Mcconnell Rd has a pool.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have accessible units?
No, 1934 Mcconnell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Mcconnell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Mcconnell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Mcconnell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
