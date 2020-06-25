1934 Mcconnell Rd

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom floor plan, formal foyer, oak hardwood floors, vaulted and trey ceilings, and masonry fireplace in family room. Granite counter tops in kitchen, enormous bonus room (4th bedroom) , updated bathrooms, separate formal dining room, and tranquil sun room give this home a unique charm. Tons of natural light! Huge fenced backyard, outbuilding and pool with full party deck. Renter's insurance required. No pets. Non-smoking property. Does not accept Section 8.