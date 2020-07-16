26 Kiln Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself. Such a great floor plan with a fireplace in the family room and opens to your private screened porch to enjoy the serene backyard golf course setting. This condo has granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining room. There is an elevator for the spacious upstairs bedrooms. The master is huge and has a separate sitting area or office. All the bedrooms have their own private bathroom! Two car garage. Location is within walking distance to the Hampton Marina. Located on the The King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the large pool exclusive to Limeburn Village.