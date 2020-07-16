All apartments in Glynn County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

26 Kiln Circle

26 Kiln Cir · (912) 996-2378
Location

26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA 31522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself. Such a great floor plan with a fireplace in the family room and opens to your private screened porch to enjoy the serene backyard golf course setting. This condo has granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining room. There is an elevator for the spacious upstairs bedrooms. The master is huge and has a separate sitting area or office. All the bedrooms have their own private bathroom! Two car garage. Location is within walking distance to the Hampton Marina. Located on the The King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the large pool exclusive to Limeburn Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Kiln Circle have any available units?
26 Kiln Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Kiln Circle have?
Some of 26 Kiln Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Kiln Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26 Kiln Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Kiln Circle pet-friendly?
No, 26 Kiln Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glynn County.
Does 26 Kiln Circle offer parking?
Yes, 26 Kiln Circle offers parking.
Does 26 Kiln Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Kiln Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Kiln Circle have a pool?
Yes, 26 Kiln Circle has a pool.
Does 26 Kiln Circle have accessible units?
No, 26 Kiln Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Kiln Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Kiln Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Kiln Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Kiln Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
