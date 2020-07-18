All apartments in Glynn County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

191 Promise Ln Brunswick 31525 · No Longer Available
Location

191 Promise Ln Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA 31525

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a beautiful, newly remolded townhouse, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new appliances, new shelving and lots of storage, in both the closets and partially floored attic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Promise Lane have any available units?
191 Promise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glynn County, GA.
What amenities does 191 Promise Lane have?
Some of 191 Promise Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Promise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
191 Promise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Promise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 191 Promise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glynn County.
Does 191 Promise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 191 Promise Lane offers parking.
Does 191 Promise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Promise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Promise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 191 Promise Lane has a pool.
Does 191 Promise Lane have accessible units?
No, 191 Promise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Promise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Promise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Promise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Promise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
