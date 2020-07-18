191 Promise Ln Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA 31525
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a beautiful, newly remolded townhouse, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new appliances, new shelving and lots of storage, in both the closets and partially floored attic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 191 Promise Lane have any available units?
191 Promise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glynn County, GA.
What amenities does 191 Promise Lane have?
Some of 191 Promise Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Promise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
191 Promise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.