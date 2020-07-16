1157 W Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For those seeking privacy, serenity, and seclusion, this home is a nature lover’s paradise. Located on 3.84 acres, the property offers exquisite marsh views and tidal creek access, perfect for kayaking. Surrounded by live oaks, the home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, screened porch, fireplace, two car garage, large laundry room, and a bonus room for an office or playroom. Covered parking for boat or RV. Large storage building/workshop. Yard maintenance included. Owner prefers no pets, please.