All apartments in Glynn County
Find more places like 1157 W Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glynn County, GA
/
1157 W Shore Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1157 W Shore Drive

1157 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31523 · (912) 399-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1157 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31523, Glynn County, GA 31523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For those seeking privacy, serenity, and seclusion, this home is a nature lover’s paradise. Located on 3.84 acres, the property offers exquisite marsh views and tidal creek access, perfect for kayaking. Surrounded by live oaks, the home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, screened porch, fireplace, two car garage, large laundry room, and a bonus room for an office or playroom. Covered parking for boat or RV. Large storage building/workshop. Yard maintenance included. Owner prefers no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 W Shore Drive have any available units?
1157 W Shore Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1157 W Shore Drive have?
Some of 1157 W Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 W Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1157 W Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 W Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glynn County.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1157 W Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 W Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 W Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1157 W Shore Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave
Brunswick, GA 31525
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive
Brunswick, GA 31525
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd
Brunswick, GA 31525
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLBluffton, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GABloomingdale, GAKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GASt. Simons, GADock Junction, GAMidway, GAHinesville, GAWhitemarsh Island, GANeptune Beach, FLHardeeville, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity