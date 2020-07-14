Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living. Our apartment homes offer an enhanced variety of features, such as gourmet kitchens, upgraded counter tops, brushed nickel finishes, black GE appliances, warm maple cabinets, built-in microwaves, and garden tubs. We’re ideally located in Savannah proper just off the Veterans Parkway, minutes from Historic Downtown, it’s exciting nightlife and great shopping. These are just a few of the reasons you will love to call The Trellis home!