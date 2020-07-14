All apartments in Georgetown
The Trellis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Trellis

Open Now until 5:30pm
15 Brasseler Blvd · (912) 208-0056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F-37 · Avail. Sep 15

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit E-24 · Avail. Sep 16

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-16 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit D-16 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Trellis.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living. Our apartment homes offer an enhanced variety of features, such as gourmet kitchens, upgraded counter tops, brushed nickel finishes, black GE appliances, warm maple cabinets, built-in microwaves, and garden tubs. We’re ideally located in Savannah proper just off the Veterans Parkway, minutes from Historic Downtown, it’s exciting nightlife and great shopping. These are just a few of the reasons you will love to call The Trellis home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 for first applicant, $50 per additional applicant
Deposit: $150-first months rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 one time fee for the 1st pet and $150 for the 2nd.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Max weight 75 lb each.
Dogs
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, German Shepherd, Dalmatian.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached Garages: $95/month Open Lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Detached Garages: $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Trellis have any available units?
The Trellis has 4 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Trellis have?
Some of The Trellis's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Trellis currently offering any rent specials?
The Trellis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Trellis pet-friendly?
Yes, The Trellis is pet friendly.
Does The Trellis offer parking?
Yes, The Trellis offers parking.
Does The Trellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Trellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Trellis have a pool?
Yes, The Trellis has a pool.
Does The Trellis have accessible units?
No, The Trellis does not have accessible units.
Does The Trellis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Trellis has units with dishwashers.
Does The Trellis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Trellis has units with air conditioning.
