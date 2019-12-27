All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

777 King George Boulevard

777 King George Boulevard · (912) 312-2895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
777 King George Blvd #53
Savannah, GA 31419

Updated Townhome!

Freshly painted.

2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths!

Decorative molding in foyer.

9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor.

Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.

Large great room has propane gas fireplace.

Ceramic tile in dining room and kitchen.

Breakfast bar. Kitchen overlooks living room. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Smooth top stove, dishwasher, s/s fridge w/ice and water in door, counter top microwave.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. Both bedrooms are masters.

Front bedroom has sitting area, vaulted ceilings. Front bathroom has deep tub, linen closet. Walk in closet.

Back bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double closets. Back bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.

Laundry room is upstairs, washer/dryer included.

Patio off dining room. Privacy fenced courtyard.

1 car garage, auto opener for garage but no remote opener.

Rent: $1350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 King George Boulevard have any available units?
777 King George Boulevard has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 777 King George Boulevard have?
Some of 777 King George Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 King George Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
777 King George Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 King George Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 777 King George Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 777 King George Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 777 King George Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 777 King George Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 King George Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 King George Boulevard have a pool?
No, 777 King George Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 777 King George Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 777 King George Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 777 King George Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 King George Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 777 King George Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 King George Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
