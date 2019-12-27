777 King George Boulevard

Amenities

777 King George Blvd #53

Savannah, GA 31419



Updated Townhome!



Freshly painted.



2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths!



Decorative molding in foyer.



9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor.



Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.



Large great room has propane gas fireplace.



Ceramic tile in dining room and kitchen.



Breakfast bar. Kitchen overlooks living room. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Smooth top stove, dishwasher, s/s fridge w/ice and water in door, counter top microwave.



Both bedrooms are upstairs. Both bedrooms are masters.



Front bedroom has sitting area, vaulted ceilings. Front bathroom has deep tub, linen closet. Walk in closet.



Back bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double closets. Back bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.



Laundry room is upstairs, washer/dryer included.



Patio off dining room. Privacy fenced courtyard.



1 car garage, auto opener for garage but no remote opener.



Rent: $1350