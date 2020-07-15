Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access lobby package receiving

Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself. You’ll enjoy peace and tranquility from your screened porch while living just a short drive from all the shopping, dining, and entertainment, Savannah and Pooler, GA have to offer. Thoughtfulness and care have gone into the design of each of these distinctive 2- and 3-bedroom rental homes. From the beautiful single-story architecture to the variety of amenities, every detail has been planned to make life at The Arbors rich and carefree. Contact our team today to schedule a virtual tour of your next Garden City, GA apartment.