Garden City, GA
The Arbors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

The Arbors

4035 Kessler Ave · (912) 875-7219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA 31408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0507 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself. You’ll enjoy peace and tranquility from your screened porch while living just a short drive from all the shopping, dining, and entertainment, Savannah and Pooler, GA have to offer. Thoughtfulness and care have gone into the design of each of these distinctive 2- and 3-bedroom rental homes. From the beautiful single-story architecture to the variety of amenities, every detail has been planned to make life at The Arbors rich and carefree. Contact our team today to schedule a virtual tour of your next Garden City, GA apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 per apartment home
rent: $15
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbors have any available units?
The Arbors has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Arbors have?
Some of The Arbors's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors offer parking?
No, The Arbors does not offer parking.
Does The Arbors have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arbors does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors has a pool.
Does The Arbors have accessible units?
No, The Arbors does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbors have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors has units with dishwashers.
Does The Arbors have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arbors has units with air conditioning.
