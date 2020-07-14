All apartments in Garden City
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
Kessler Point Apartment Homes

901 Kessler Ct · (484) 270-6805
Location

901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA 45215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 7

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kessler Point Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments. But you’ll also appreciate the close proximity to an array of great dining and shopping options including grocery stores in Garden City - all not too far from our apartments. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, we have a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you like to stay active at the pool and fitness center, grill out while entertaining friends, or relax on your patio, Kessler Point will be your favorite place to call home. Contact our leasing team today for availability or to schedule your virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 fee for one pet and $600 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $5 per pet, per apartment
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have any available units?
Kessler Point Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have?
Some of Kessler Point Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kessler Point Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Kessler Point Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kessler Point Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Kessler Point Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Kessler Point Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kessler Point Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
