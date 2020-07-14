Kessler Point Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area

Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments. But you’ll also appreciate the close proximity to an array of great dining and shopping options including grocery stores in Garden City - all not too far from our apartments. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, we have a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you like to stay active at the pool and fitness center, grill out while entertaining friends, or relax on your patio, Kessler Point will be your favorite place to call home. Contact our leasing team today for availability or to schedule your virtual tour!