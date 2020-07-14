All apartments in Garden City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Azure Cove

1326 US Highway 80 W · (912) 205-5718
Location

1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA 31408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1211 · Avail. Aug 13

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0303 · Avail. Aug 12

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 0416 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0511 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0807 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azure Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
fire pit
We welcome you to check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everyday vacation vibe you've been looking for, all just minutes from stellar dining and shopping options along with a plethora of outdoor and social activities to participate in. With luxury upgrades to our swimming pool and fitness center in addition to our 1-, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments - you can finally live that unmatched luxury lifestyle with a dash of coastal living. Contact our leasing team at Azure Cove today for a virtual tour of our Garden City apartments and see for yourself what everyone is talking about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $5/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azure Cove have any available units?
Azure Cove has 5 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Azure Cove have?
Some of Azure Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azure Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Azure Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azure Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Azure Cove is pet friendly.
Does Azure Cove offer parking?
No, Azure Cove does not offer parking.
Does Azure Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azure Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azure Cove have a pool?
Yes, Azure Cove has a pool.
Does Azure Cove have accessible units?
No, Azure Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Azure Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azure Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Azure Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, Azure Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
