Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit

We welcome you to check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everyday vacation vibe you've been looking for, all just minutes from stellar dining and shopping options along with a plethora of outdoor and social activities to participate in. With luxury upgrades to our swimming pool and fitness center in addition to our 1-, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments - you can finally live that unmatched luxury lifestyle with a dash of coastal living. Contact our leasing team at Azure Cove today for a virtual tour of our Garden City apartments and see for yourself what everyone is talking about!